Funds in crore released for development, beautification of Ayodhya not utilised: AAP

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that funds worth several crores of rupees released for development and beautification of important places in Ayodhya during the previous Samajwadi Party government have not been utilised.

Talking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Singh alleged, “The funds include Rs 2.42 crore for ‘Dashrath Mahal’, shelter house, ‘satsang bhavan’ etc, Rs 1.45 crore for ‘parikrama marg’, Rs 1.42 crore for shades at the entry and exit gates at ‘Hanumagarhi’, Rs 1.99 crore for sulabh toilets and Rs 1.54 crore for beautification of ‘Tulsi Uddyan’. All this money has been spent on paper, but we found nothing on ground.”

Singh was referring to a data which, according to him, was presented by the UP Tourism Directorate, replying to an RTI query.

He claimed that this is a “scam” of several crores of rupees in which Faizabad Regional Tourism Officer is involved.

“The officer used a fake letter in the name of District Magistrate (DM) Faizabad to get the money from the government. But, he spent the amount for other purpose. Later, Faizabad DM wrote a letter to Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Uttar Pradesh government, demanding action against the Regional Tourism Officer, stating that she has not written any such letter,” claimed Singh, adding that no action has been taken against the officer yet.

Targeting Yogi Adityanath Government, Singh asked why the BJP government is silent on corruptions of the previous government. “Uttar Pradesh government seems like SP Part-II and Central government like UPA Part-III. There are four times more corruption in this government than the last one,” he said.

On Presidential elections, Singh said that party will open its card only after both NDA and Congress announce their candidates. “In the whole Presidential election scenario, our condition is like Dalits in the society. We are totally being sidelined and nobody thinks that AAP is important,” he said.

