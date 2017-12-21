Four newborns die in 12 hours in Bijnor: District administration orders inquiry after parents allege ‘medical negligence’

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Mahila Hospital Dr Abha Verma said that the deaths took place between 6 pm on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday. (File) Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Mahila Hospital Dr Abha Verma said that the deaths took place between 6 pm on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday. (File)

Bijnor district administration on Tuesday night ordered an inquiry into the death of four newborns, who died in a span of 12 hours since Monday evening at the government-run Mahila Hospital. The probe was ordered after parents of the children staged a protest outside the hospital on Tuesday, alleging medical negligence.

District Magistrate, Bijnor, Jagat Raj said, “Following protests by parents of the children, a committee comprising Chief Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Mittal and Additional District Magistrate (East) Madan Singh was formed to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The committee has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.” The hospital, however, denied the allegation of medical negligence. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Mahila Hospital Dr Abha Verma said that the deaths took place between 6 pm on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday. “The hospital staff is not at fault in any of the deaths,” she said.

Verma added, “Among the four pregnant women who were referred by primary health centres, two women — Kiran and Rubia — delivered stillborn babies. We had informed their husbands that the babies were dead in the womb after ultrasound was done. Both these women had normal deliveries. The third woman, Nazma, was too weak, and her family was also informed that there was threat to the life of the child and the mother after delivery. It was a normal delivery, but the baby died within a few hours.”

“In the case of another pregnant woman, Anshul, who had a caesarean delivery, the newborn had breathing issues and the family got the baby admitted to a private hospital in the city as there was no pediatrician here. The baby died there after a few hours,” Dr Verma said.

When asked why the baby was not referred to the district hospital, Verma said it was the family’s decision.

