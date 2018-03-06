Four held in Bareilly: Muslim man elopes with Hindu girl, house ransacked

FOUR PERSONS were arrested on Monday for allegedly ransacking and setting ablaze properties belonging to a Muslim youth and his relatives, two days after he reportedly eloped with a minor Hindu girl from a village at Bahedi area of Bareilly.

The youth, Raees Ahmed (20), had allegedly eloped with the 16-year-old Hindu girl on Saturday. Two of his relatives — Kabir Ahmed and Nazim Ahmed — were also arrested on Monday for allegedly helping them elope from Nadeli village, which has 70 per cent Hindu population.

Along with Kabir and Nazim, four others — Devesh, Dharmendra, Ravi and Atul — were produced before a local court on Monday, which sent them to judicial custody. Bahedi police SHO Naresh Tyagi said the girl had left home for some work on Saturday but did not return. “While searching for her, the family members came to know that she had eloped with Raees, who ran a medical store in the village,” he added.

The SHO said on Sunday morning, the girl’s relatives, along with several locals, reached Raees’ shop, which was locked. “The mob broke the lock, damaged goods inside and set the shop ablaze,” he added. “The mob later reached Raees’ house and ransacked household items before setting all on fire. They also attacked the house of Raees’ cousin Arif,” said Bahedi police Circle Officer Jogendra Lal.

Later, based on Aqueel’s complaint, police registered an FIR against 36 named and 10 to 15 unidentified people on charges including rioting and criminal intimidation. The girl’s father, too, has lodged a complaint against Raees and his six relatives.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya