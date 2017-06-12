Four booked for gangrape

Four people were booked on Saturday for the alleged gangrape of a 27-year-old woman in Deoband police station area in Saharanpur. The woman had shifted from Muzaffarnagar following the 2013 riots. SHO Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said the woman had told police that she had gone to a field to relieve herself when Muneer, whom she identified as her neighbour, forced her to an isolated place. There, she alleged, she was gangraped by him and three others who were already there. She claimed she was threatened with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the police, said the SHO.

“The woman refused to undergo medical examination. We will get her statement recorded before a magistrate tomorrow (Monday),” said the SHO. An FIR on gangrape charges has been lodged against the neighbour and three other unidentified persons. Police said the woman, a divorcee, was staying with her parents in a rented accommodation.

