‘Former minister encroached upon Waqf, govt properties’: Governor Ram Naik asks CM Yogi Adityanath to look into charges against Azam Khan

GOVERNOR RAM Naik has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take appropriate action into Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala’s allegations that Rampur MLA Azam Khan had encroached upon properties of waqf and government buildings and also misused government funds while he was the minister in the previous SP regime.

While Lala had submitted complaints against Azam in the past as well, he had written to the Governor for the first time since the BJP had come to power in UP. In his letter on April 10, Lala had made 14 charges against Azam, accusing him of misusing power in Rampur, and also sought a probe. On April 26, the Governor wrote to Adityanath regarding the matter, a copy of which was marked to Lala.

“Lala has sought appropriate action into the entire matter by taking congnizance of the same. I am forwarding the letter for appropriate action,” Naik wrote to the CM.

When contacted, the Governor said: “It is true that he had made some complaints in the past as well… every time, I had forwarded the same to then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. This time, the complainant submitted a memorandum to me, requesting action and an inquiry into the allegations. But as I cannot take any action except write to the government, I wrote to Chief Minister Adityanath, forwarding his letter of complaints.”

In his two-page memorandum to Naik, Lala has alleged that several waqf properties in Rampur district have been handed over to Azam’s close aides with his son — Swar Tanda MLA Abdullah Azam Khan — as the “sleeping partner”. Lala has also claimed that a government power station has been constructed inside Jauhar University in Rampur, which according to him, is a private university. Jauhar University had been founded by Azam.

When contacted, Lala said: “Using his power as minister, he and his close associates have not only encroached government and waqf properties in Rampur but even equipment, which had come for government sports stadium, have been installed in Jauhar University, which is his private university.”

“Not only this, public works department of the UP government has also constructed a guesthouse inside the university, with facilities equivalent to a 5 or 7-star hotel. I have demanded a probe into all these instances of misuse of power,” he added.

In the past, Lala had accused Azam of harassing him and also issuing life threats. Azam, however, had denied the allegations. “While no action was taken on my complaints in the past, I hope a proper probe would be conducted by the present government,” said Lala.

