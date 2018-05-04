Five Uttar Pradesh cops injured in stone pelting

Brijesh Sharma, incharge of Transport Nagar police station, said, “We arrested the liquor smuggler, Ramesh Pradhan, and his associate, Rajpal while a search has been launched to trace others involved in the attack.”(Picture for representational purpose) Brijesh Sharma, incharge of Transport Nagar police station, said, “We arrested the liquor smuggler, Ramesh Pradhan, and his associate, Rajpal while a search has been launched to trace others involved in the attack.”(Picture for representational purpose)

Five policemen were injured when a police team was attacked with stones allegedly by a liquor smuggler’s associates during a raid in Meerut’s Transport Nagar at 11 pm on Wednesday. The liquor smuggler’s men also snatched rifles of two policemen. A passerby who tried to help the police was also injured.

Constable Lalit, who was part of the raiding team, said, “They tried to run away and I chased them, but when they reached their area, they and others attacked us and one of them snatched my weapon. I somehow managed to contact my seniors and the force from two police stations arrived, but they also had to go back because of the stone throwing.”

Brijesh Sharma, incharge of Transport Nagar police station, said, “We arrested the liquor smuggler, Ramesh Pradhan, and his associate, Rajpal while a search has been launched to trace others involved in the attack on the police team.”

