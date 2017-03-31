Five-time MLA new Speaker, Chief Minister calls for unity in House

SENIOR BJP leader Hriday Narayan Dixit, who was so far the chief party spokesperson in UP, and has been elected for the fifth time to the state Assembly, was unanimously elected as the Speaker of 17th Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

A five-time MLA, Dixit’s was the only nomination filed on Wednesday for the post. Members of the most parties and Independent MLAs had filed papers proposing and seconding his candidature.

Praising Dixit in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that proceedings of

the House would be conducted smoothly under his guidance.

“Your Parliamentary knowledge, interest towards religion and philosophy and guidance to society on different issues… this House will definitely take pride from all this,” he said.

“Over two dozen books written by you have been published… writing becomes very difficult in public life and therefore your creativity is all the more important… this House feels elated to get you as the Speaker,” he added. A PhD in Journalism, Dixit (69) has authored several books.

He also sought support of the Opposition in proper functioning of the House so that issues related to public interest and welfare could be raised. “Ruling party and Opposition are two important pillars of the democracy,” said Adityanath, adding that despite targeting each other during elections, as elected representatives, it was the responsibility of both to work for the welfare of people.

Assuring that there would not be any bias in the functioning of the government, the CM sought support of the Opposition to work with complete focus to establish the democratic values of the country to benefit the common public.

He said that so far, the development ratings of the state has been very low and thus, he would hope that in the future, his government would be able to work according to the trust shown by the people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now