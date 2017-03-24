First day at office: Uttar Pradesh govt ministers take charge of depts, Follow rules, keep area clean

(Clockwise from top) Forest Minister Upendra Tiwari cleans his office; Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma who holds the education portfolio; Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh inspects a roadways bus on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav (Clockwise from top) Forest Minister Upendra Tiwari cleans his office; Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma who holds the education portfolio; Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh inspects a roadways bus on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

A day after they were allocated their portfolios, ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government took charge of their respective departments on Thursday. they administered the cleanliness oath to their department officials and ordered them to ensure the government’s decisions are followed strictly.

At the Public Works Department (PWD), the officers made a presentation of ongoing works of the department before Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who holds the portfolio. Addressing the officials, Maurya said the previous government had focused on “one particular district”. In the new government, priority should be given to those areas completely neglected in development, the minister told his officials.

Maurya directed officials to ensure that no person with a criminal background is registered as a contractor with the department. He also asked them to draw up a list of contractors associated with political parties.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma interacted with district magistrates and SSPs/SPs through video-conference and directed them to ensure that the ongoing class X and XII examinations are conducted fairly. Sharma also directed officials to not favour anyone and follow rules strictly.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi met his officials and directed them to draft a blueprint to waive loans of farmers. The BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised to waive agricultural loans of all small and marginal farmers and provide them with new interest-free crop loans.

“They have been asked to work out the steps to be taken for implementing the scheme and analyse the financial load that the state will bear for that,” Shahi said. He also directed them to register farmers so that they could get subsidy on agricultural equipment in their bank accounts.

Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh asked his officials to develop a mobile application through which people could get information of facilities that the government was providing at its hospitals.

He also directed them to develop standard treatment protocols.

Minister of State (Independent charge) Mahendra Singh took charge in the offices of Rural Development, Samgra Gram Vikas and directed his staff to reach office before by 9:30 am every day.

In the capacity of Minister of State for Medical and Health, Singh also inspected a government hospital in Lucknow. Other ministers too held introductory meetings with the officials of their respective departments and they also inspected the buildings of

the offices.

