Firozabad businessman abducted, rescued within 4 hours; one arrested

A 46-YEAR-OLD businessman, who was kidnapped at gunpoint on Friday, was rescued within a span of four hours from an open field in Tundla police station area of Firozabad district.

Sanjay Mittal, owner of a glass factory and a resident of Firozabad, was on his way to the factory when he was kidnapped, police said.One kidnapper, identified as Usman, has been arrested. Police are looking for five of his associates. The kidnappers, however, did not make any ransom call, police said.

ASP (City) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said Sanjay was going to his factory in his car and when he reached at Bahu Ka Nagla area, two youths in Home Guard uniforms came on a motorcycle and intercepted him. Two more persons also arrived at the spot. They kidnapped Sanjay at gunpoint in his own car, said the ASP.

Sanjay’s driver Babloo was also kidnapped along with him, police said, adding, he has also been rescued. Following the abduction, police began a massive vehicle-checking drive in the district.

Firozabad SP Ajay Kumar said, “We finally traced the place where kidnappers had kept Sanjay.”

Police raided the spot and rescued Sanjay. One of the kidnappers Usman, a resident of Agra, was also arrested. A pistol was seized from the accused’s possession. “Usman has criminal cases against him. We are looking for Usman’s five associates who managed to escape from the spot,” said the SP.

ADG (Agra Zone) Ajay Anand said police rescued Sanjay just four hours after his kidnapping.

