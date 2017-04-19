Fire at labourers’ quarters, no casualty

At the site of fire in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Tuesday. Express At the site of fire in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Tuesday. Express

A FIRE broke out at the temporary residential quarters built for construction workers on a vacant plot in Vibhuti Khand on Tuesday, causing panic in the area. However, no casualty was reported as most of the workers were not present at the quarters at the time. They were working at a construction site which is nearly 500 metres away from the quarters.

Workers said the quarters were built by contractors who had employed them for ongoing projects. Several LPG cylinders, which were kept at the site by the workers to cook food, exploded due to the fire that broke out around noon. Lucknow Chief Fire Officer A B Pandey said that eight fire tenders were sent to the spot and they took around one-and-a-half hours to douse the flames.

Surendra Yadav, a labourer from Saharsa in Bihar, said the fire started before 12 pm, when they were working at the site, a multi-storey under-construction building. “Most of the workers were working at the site. We rushed to the quarters and tried to save whatever belongings we could. However, most of our belongings got burnt. The cylinders exploded one after the other. Thirty persons live in each room at the quarters and if they would have been there, most of them would have died,” he said.

Fire Officer Pandey said that the fire, prima facie, appeared to have started because of leaks in some LPG cylinders catching fire due to either short-circuit or because of someone throwing away a lit bidi.

“Fortunately, the workers were not there, otherwise it would have been a big tragedy. We have issued a notice to the company L&T and told them that they cannot build the quarters like this with no fire safety measures. The workers would not be allowed to live in the existing quarters,” he said.

L&T is the company that is helming the construction project.

