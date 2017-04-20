FIR against BSP minister Kushwaha in ‘fraud’ case

Babu Singh Kushwaha Babu Singh Kushwaha

An FIR was lodged against former BSP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha for an alleged fraud at Navabad police station of Jhansi district on Wednesday.

SHO Navabad Devendra Kumar Dubey said the complaint against Kushwaha was filed by inspector Ram Nivas Singh of UP Vigilance Establishment, which has been conducting inquiries against the former minister.

Dubey said Singh has accused Kushwaha of fraudulently changing his name from Ram Sharan Kushwaha to Babu Singh Kushwaha in 2003. Kushwaha is also an accused in the multi-crore NRHM scam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now