FIR against 30 govt school teachers in Mainpuri

Thirty government school teachers in Mainpuri have been booked for allegedly supplying fake documents to get the job, said police. “During inquiry we found that 30 teachers, who were appointed in the year 2013-14, had submitted fake documents to get the job.

Documents include certificates of high school and Intermediate examination as well as Teacher eligibility test (TET),” said Ram Karan Yadav, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Mainpuri. The FIR was lodged on various charges, including forgery, at the City Kotwali police station.

“Apart from them, three teachers who had never taken classes have also been dismissed,” said Yadav, adding that two officials posted at his office have also been suspended for negligence. According to BSA, the inquiry against teachers began around three months ago during a scrutiny of certificates.

After the probe, notices were issued to all 30 teachers to seek their reply. When they failed to give a satisfactory reply, the district-level selection committee decided to take action against them, he said. ENS

