FIR against 29 fuel stations in Lucknow for ‘cheating customers’

THE STATE food and civil supplies department on Thursday registered FIRs against 29 petrol pump owners in Lucknow for allegedly cheating customers by tampering with their fuel dispensing machines. These petrol pumps are 17 of Indian Oil Corporation, 10 of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and one each of Essar and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. These include one of the busiest fuel stations in the city like Agarwal Brothers Fuel Station in Jiamau on Lohia Path, Ranjan Service Station in Hazratganj and Pioneer Service Station on Vidhan Sabha Marg.

Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said most of the 29 petrol pumps were found involved in cheating customers by short-measuring fuel by the use of electronic chips or tampering the fuel dispensing machines.

“A case has also been filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate by the weight and measurement department. Out of the 202 petrol pumps in Lucknow, 51 were found to have been at fault. FIRs have been registered against 38 and cases against 13 were compounded, as they were found involved in minor malpractices,” he added.

Sharma said FIRs have been registered against the persons holding the dealership from oil companies. “Representatives of oil companies were part of the probes conducted by the administration and they will independently decide about any further action like sealing the establishment,” he added.

“The FIRs were lodged on the basis of complaints submitted by area rationing officers and supply inspectors of the food and civil supplies department following inquiries into the functioning of all petrol pumps in the district,” said District Supply Officer K L Tiwari.

In April, the STF had unearthed an scam when it found that electronic chips have been installed in fuel dispensing machines, which dispense less fuel than the amount shown to the customer on the meter. The government had later ordered a statewide probe into the functioning of all petrol pumps.

