Lucknow: Father, brother held for murder of 17-year-old who had ‘affair’ with Dalit youth

IN A suspected case of honour killing, a 55-year-old Brahmin man, along with his son, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his minor daughter who reportedly had an affair with a Dalit in Bahedi area of Bareilly district.

Police said the accused — Chhedalal Sharma (55) and his son Prem Pal (21) — have confessed to have murdered Anita (17) by strangulating her on Saturday. They were arrested while burning the body. Anita’s mother Phoolmati, too, has been booked, but is absconding.

Bahedi police Station House Officer Surendra Katiyar said the Police Control Room received an anonymous call on Sunday morning, claiming that a farmer in Pipariya Ranjeet village had killed his daughter and the family was taking the body for final rites. “A team rushed to the village, but the body had been burnt by then. The team collected bones for forensic test,” he added.

When confronted, Chhedalal and Prem Pal claimed that Anita had died of fever and stomach pain, said Katiyar.

“Following this, the father-son duo was allowed to leave. However, we came to know that Sharma’s daughter was having an affair with 20-year-old Gajendra, a Dalit from the same locality. Locals said Anita’s parents had assaulted her three days ago in public after they caught her talking to Gajendra,” Bahedi Circle Officer Jogendra Lal said.

“After circumstances indicated that Sharma and his son were hiding facts, we questioned Sharma’s younger son, 19-year-old Anshu. He said that on Saturday afternoon, when he returned from the field, he found his sister lying dead in the house. He confirmed that his parents and elder brother were present in the house then,” the CO said.

Following this, Sharma and his son were picked up from their house on Sunday morning. Sharma, his wife and son were booked on charges of murder and destruction of evidence on a complaint filed by head constable K M Singh at Bahedi police station. “Prem Pal confessed to have killed his sister with the help of his parents… by strangling her inside the house. Both accused will be produced before court tomorrow. We are looking for Phoolmati,” Lal said. “Gajendra has been asked to get his statement recorded,” the CO said.

