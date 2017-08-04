Latest News

Fake currency recovered along Indo-Nepal border

Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 4 lakh were recovered from a youth along the Indo-Nepal border here, the police said today.

While a youth managed to flee, another who was identified as Ramdayal (26) was arrested after Rs 4.06 lakh of FICN was recovered from him.

A probe is on in the matter.

