Expelled by BSP, Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit

It was decided that Siddiqui will be the convener of the outfit while former BSP leaders Brahma Swaroop Sagar, Om Prakash Singh and Achhey Lal Nishad will be co-conveners. It was decided that Siddiqui will be the convener of the outfit while former BSP leaders Brahma Swaroop Sagar, Om Prakash Singh and Achhey Lal Nishad will be co-conveners.

BSP’s former Muslim face Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was recently expelled by party chief Mayawati, on Saturday floated a new political outfit — Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha — calling it a “new political platform for the deprived sections of society”. The decision to float the outfit was taken at a meeting of Siddiqui’s supporters including former BSP workers in Lucknow. It was decided that Siddiqui will be the convener of the outfit while former BSP leaders Brahma Swaroop Sagar, Om Prakash Singh and Achhey Lal Nishad will be co-conveners.

After his expulsion, Siddiqui had accused Mayawati of demanding Rs 50 crore from him, releasing recordings of phone conversations in which, he claimed, she could be heard “asking him for money”. Mayawati, however, had claimed that she was only asking him to return party funds related to membership drives. Siddiqui’s expulsion was followed by the resignation of a few BSP leaders.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Siddiqui said that the Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha will be a political outfit, but a decision on contesting polls will be taken during election time. “Before that, I will tour across UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi to expand the organisation and collect opinions of supporters on future programmes,” he added. Siddiqui is a member of the UP Legislative Council.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now