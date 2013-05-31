Ex-MLA Qureshi returns to BSP

Former MLA Haji Yakoob Qureshi,who had left the BSP for Rashtriya Lok Dal in 2011 after his suspension from the party for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Sikh community,has again joined the BSP.

Qureshi,who had hit headlines after he announced a reward of Rs 51 crore on the head of a Dutch cartoonist for reportedly making a caricature of the Prophet,made his entry into the BSP fold in the presence of some leaders of the party from western UP at a function in Meerut on Wednesday.

Munquad Ali,Rajya Sabha member and BSPs zonal coordinator for western UP,confirmed that Qureshi had joined the party. He said the party has not given any assurance of a ticket to him and he had joined along with several of his supporters.

Qureshi had joined the RLD before Assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested from Sardhana seat of Meerut. In 2007,he won from Meerut city on the ticket of the United Democratic Front (UDF),a political party his brother Yusuf had floated in the 2007 Assembly elections. The UDF later merged with the BSP.

While suspending Qureshi from the party on disciplinary grounds in September 2011,the BSP had said Qureshi violated party discipline by making objectionable statements about Sikhs. The party said the BSP respects all religions and never tolerates indiscipline.

