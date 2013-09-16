Ex-MLA Masood returns to SP

The ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh got a much-needed shot in the arm on Sunday when former Saharanpur MLA Imran Masood,who had left the SP to join Congress ahead of last years Assembly elections,returned to the partyfold at a function in Lucknow.

Imran is a nephew of Congress MP and former union minister Rasheed Masood,and the family carries a lot of clout in western UP,which recently witnessed communal clashes.

Masoods homecoming will strengthen the party in Saharanpur,Muzaffarnagar,Haridwar and western UP, PWD minister Shivpal Singh Yadav said after inducting the leader into the party.

Talking to the reporters,Shivpal termed the violence in Muzaffarnagar as an unfortunate accident and said there were neither any communal clashes nor any riots in the area.

Some people from BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are conspiring to give the incident the shape of communal riots, he said,adding that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had visited victims and they will be provided all required help and compensation.

To a query on Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khans absence from the all-party meeting before the Assembly session today,Shivpal said that Khan will attend the session beginning Monday. I had a talk with Azam Khan today. He is not in town and will come for the assembly session Monday, he added.

Meanwhile,Masood,said that he has returned to the ruling party to bolster its fight against communal forces. The communal forces have once again become active in Muzaffarnagar, he said,while blaming Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS),BJP,the saffron partys prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi and his close aide Amit Shah for the violence.

Masood said that several other local leaders of Saharanpur will also join the SP in October in a rally that will be addressed by Mulayam Singh Yadav. Refusing to comment on his uncles stand on remaining with the Congress,Masood said that his and Rasheed Masoods politics are different.

Boost for party in western UP

Imran Masood and his uncle former union minister Rasheed Masood were with the Samajwadi Party till before 2012 Assembly elections in UP,when they defected to Congress. While Rasheed,who was a SP MP for Rajya Sabha till then,resigned and got nominated to the upper house by Congress,Imran was give the Congress ticket from Nakud constituency. However,in spite of the Masood clout in western UP,Imran lost the Assembly elections. In March this year,Imran severed ties with the Congress. It had led to speculation about his comeback in the SP. However,in May,SP national president Mulayam Singh Yadav had put an end to the speculations by declaring Firoz Aftab as the partys Lok Sabha candidate from Saharanpur,the seat which Imran had been eyeing. With Imran joining the party again,speculations about the possible candidate change from Saharanpur is again gaining strength

