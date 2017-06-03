‘Examine eligibility norms of V-Cs, principals’: ABVP

The ABVP also said that there was a need for reforms in the UGC. The ABVP also said that there was a need for reforms in the UGC.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday resolved that the University Grants Commission (UGC) must look into the eligibility criteria of vice-chancellors and principals. They further asked that political interference be stopped in UGC affairs.

The students’ wing organisation took up these issues on the last day of its three-day national executive meeting in Lucknow on Friday. The organisation also called on the UGC to change the process of affiliation, management and autonomy of universities. Reforms in the UGC too were the need of the hour, it said.

ABVP national general secretary Vinay Bidre told media that they will appeal to the Yogi Adityanath government to enact a law to eradicate commercialisation and ensure fee regulation in primary and higher education. They also demanded UP government to bring transparency in entrance examination, results and scholarships to students, to increase number of universities and give autonomous status to affiliated degree colleges.

Bidre also said that West Bengal government was patronising anti-national elements and indirectly supporting their anti-national activities. ABVP also said West Bengal government was following appeasement policy to create Muslim votebank. Bidre further said that ABVP has decided to launch a new survey across the country to measure access of higher education to girls. “After analysing findings of the survey, ABVP will suggest measures to the centre to improve this,” Bidre said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App