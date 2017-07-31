Ex-Congress MP’s grandson, his wife ‘hang themselves’

Representational Image Representational Image

Congress leader and former Jaunpur MP Kamla Prasad Singh’s grandson and his wife committed suicide by hanging themselves in Gomti Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Rahul Singh, 30, and Shivani Singh alias Nayansi, 29, had been staying at Rahul’s family home in Lucknow’s posh Vinay Khand locality for the past few days. Sub-Inspector Harikesh Rai of Gomti Nagar police station said a cousin of Rahul’s called the police at around 3.40 am on Sunday, and said he had received a call from Shivani, who had informed him that Rahul had hanged himself.

“By the time a police vehicle reached the house, both of them had committed suicide. Rahul hanged himself with a bedsheet first and when Shivani saw him hanging, she burnt the cloth to bring his body down, hoping to save him. It appears that when she realised he was dead, she hanged herself with the same bedsheet,” said Rai, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

Rahul and Shivani had gotten married around two years ago. The couple had no children. They mostly stayed in Jaunpur, but also spent time in Lucknow. According to Rai, Rahul did not have a job.

The bodies were taken for postmortem, after which they were taken to Jaunpur, where they were cremated in the evening. Gomti Nagar Station Officer Vishwajeet Singh said he was yet to see the postmortem reports.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App