Ex-BJP MP named advocate general

Ex-BJP MP Raghvendra Singh has been appointed the state advocate general. Singh will replace former BSP MP Vijay Bahadur Singh, who was appointed by the SP government in September 2014.

In a statement, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar said Governor Ram Naik has accepted Vijay Bahadur Singh’s resignation, and has appointed Raghvendra to the post. The Governor made the appointment after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met him Thursday and recommended Raghvendra’s name for the position.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now