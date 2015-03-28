‘Eve-teased’ girl’s family attacks accused’s house, woman killed

An alleged eve-teasing incident of a minor Hindu girl by a Muslim boy, who too is a juvenile, in Pilibhit district late Thursday night resulted in the death of the boy’s aunt after his house was reportedly attacked by members of the girl’s family.

Heavy police force have been deployed and senior officials are camping in the village in order to avoid tension between the two communities.

A case against the girl’s father, uncle and her two cousins have been registered at the Jahanabad police station, although the police is yet to make any arrest.

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, J K Shahi said the autopsy report has put the cause of woman’s death as injury to the head. The SP added that the police was not informed about the alleged attack at the boy’s house while the woman’s death was reported on Friday morning. The victim was not taken to the hospital and the body was still lying in the house when the police arrived, he said.

Station Officer, Jahanabad PS, Dhananjay Singh said the girl’s family had filed a complaint of molestation against the 17-year-old boy on March 22, while also alleging being attacked and misbehaved when they confronted the boy’s family.

On Thursday, four days after the incident, the youth’s family filed a complaint against the girl’s father, uncle and her two cousins alleging attack in which the boy’s mother and aunt were beaten up with the latter sustaining severe head injury which resulted in her death on the spot, the SO said.

