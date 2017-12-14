Eve of assembly’s winter session: At all-party meet, CM seeks Opposition’s co-operation

At the all-party meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express At the all-party meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express

On the eve of the Winter Session of the Assembly Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday requested the Opposition’s co-operation in the proceedings.

Assuring the same, the Opposition said it had not intention of disturbing the proceedings provided they received “proper answers”, upon which the chief minister assured them all help from the Treasury benches.

The interaction took place at the all-party meet called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.

“We have promised our support till we get proper answers to our questions. We would not leave till we get proper answers to questions raised by us on public issues and concerns…,” said Ajay Kumar, Congress Legislative Party leader. Opposition leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said, “We believe in maintaining decorum considering all our questions are answered and there is no unnecessary comment from the other side. We are ready to struggle for issues of public concern.”

Assuring co-operation and that all questions would be properly answered, the chief minister also told the Opposition leaders that solutions are not found by creating hurdles in the proceedings of the House but instead by effective and logical discussion.

During the last session of the house, Opposition had boycotted the proceedings and instead held “mock” assembly alleging that chief minister had used “unparliamentary language”.

