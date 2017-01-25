Etah school owner arrested

THE OWNER of Etah school J S Vidya Niketan was arrested on Tuesday, days after he went missing following a head-on collision between bus of his school and a truck in Raja ka Rampur area resulting in the death of 13 students.

Ajit Kumar Singh, who had been absconding since January 19, was running the school for last three-and-half years without recognition.

His brother and the school principal, who too have been named in the case, are yet to be arrested.

J S Vidya Niketan was open despite the district magistrate’s order to keep all schools shut due to severe cold.

“Ajit was arrested following a tip-of. He produced a fake certificate of recognition of his school to the police, following which, more charges under IPC sections have been added in the case lodged against him… He was produced before the court, which sent him to jail.

Other documents related to the school and bus are being verified,” Etah SSP Satyartha Anirudh Pankaj said.