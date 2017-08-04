Elephant tramples mahout to death

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

An elephant engaged in tourism and patrolling activities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) attacked his mahout and trampled him under his feet, forest official said here today.

“The mahout has been identified as Ranjit (37) who worked on daily wage basis,” Mahavir Kaujlagi, Deputy Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve told PTI.

The incident took place yesterday night when Ranjit had gone to attend two elephants Mohan and Sundar in Rhino area. However, owing to some reasons Mohan got aggressive and attacked Ranjit.

The deputy director said adequate relief would be provided to the victim’s family.

