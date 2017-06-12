Elderly couple arrested for ‘strangling’ neighbour’s child

Police said the postmortem examination report maintained that strangulation was the cause of the child’s death. “There were injuries on the victim’s head and neck. As the body was decomposed, the strangulation marks were not visible. (Representational Image) Police said the postmortem examination report maintained that strangulation was the cause of the child’s death. “There were injuries on the victim’s head and neck. As the body was decomposed, the strangulation marks were not visible. (Representational Image)

An elderly couple have been arrested for strangling their neighbour’s son and burying his body on the ground floor of their house in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area, police said. According to police, the boy, Sameer Khan, had gone missing six days ago. His decomposed body was found on Saturday in the accused’s house. Police said his mouth had been gagged with a handkerchief and his limbs were tied.

According to police, the accused — 55-year-old Abbas Chaudhary and his 50-year-old wife Jannati — had got into an altercation with the victim’s family after Sameer burst a balloon on their grandson’s face. The two families have been neighbours for over two decades, police added.

Anup Singh, Circle Officer, Sahibabad, said, “The incident took place on June 5 when a balloon which Sameer Khan (11) was holding burst close to another child Innu’s (9) face. The incident resulted in Innu’s grandparents – Abbas and Jannati – getting into a heated argument with Sameer’s family. A few hours later, Sameer went missing. On Saturday, his decomposed body was found in a room on the ground-floor of the accused’s residence in Shaheed Nagar.”

Police said the postmortem examination report maintained that strangulation was the cause of the child’s death. “There were injuries on the victim’s head and neck. As the body was decomposed, the strangulation marks were not visible. However, the postmortem examination shows that he died due to strangulation. The accused have admitted to strangling him and we have arrested them. Their three sons, who are also accused in the case, are still absconding,” Singh added.

Gurfan, the victim’s uncle said shortly after the altercation, Khan — a Class VI student at a school in Ghaziabad — had gone out to play. “His mother had warned him to be careful after the fight with Innu’s grandparents.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App