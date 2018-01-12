Eight-year-old boy ‘falls sick’ in school, dies soon after

The FIR stated that “strict action must be taken against the school authorities… also, they informed us very late about the incident, which is a grave matter”. (Representational Image) The FIR stated that “strict action must be taken against the school authorities… also, they informed us very late about the incident, which is a grave matter”. (Representational Image)

Twenty minutes after eight-year-old Katib’s fees was deposited at his school in Ghaziabad’s Loni area on Wednesday, his parents were informed by the school that “he had fallen sick”. By 1 pm, Saja-ud-din and Afsana were told at GTB Hospital that Katib — one of their three children — had died.

With the family alleging foul play, an FIR has been filed against the class teacher and the school management at Loni police station on Thursday.

“An FIR against the class teacher has been lodged on the basis of the father’s complaint. No arrests have been made so far. The family has alleged that the child was hit by the class teacher, following which he fainted. We are waiting for the postmortem report. Action will be taken after that,” said Shrikant Prajapati, the Loni police circle officer.

“He was absolutely fine when he left home in the morning. His friends said that he was on wway to the washroom when a teacher scolded him and asked him to return to class. The teacher thrashed him and Katib soiled his pants, and went to the classroom. There, he fainted,” said Saja-ud-din (38), who runs a kirana store in Loni.

After receiving a call at 11.15 am, the parents rushed to the school, where they were told that Katib has been taken to Dharampal Memorial Hospital in Loni. “Upon reaching the hospital, we were told that he had been moved to GTB Hospital in Delhi. We reached there by 1 pm, when the doctors told us that he was brought dead on arrival,” said Saja-ud-din.

The FIR stated that “strict action must be taken against the school authorities… also, they informed us very late about the incident, which is a grave matter”.

The victim’s uncle, Naseeb Rana, said: “Katib was to be promoted out of turn to Class I as his principal said he was a bright boy.. On Wednesday, his mother had gone to the school to pay Rs 1,500 for the admission.”

“He would sometimes tell us how the teacher taunted him about delayed fees, and had slapped him over incomplete homework… but we ignored it,” Saja-ud-din said.

