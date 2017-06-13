Lucknow: Eight minor boys flee juvenile home after removing exhaust fan

Eight boys — aged between 14 to 18 years — lodged at a juvenile home in Lucknow’s Para area escaped from the facility on Monday evening. Following this, three officials of the juvenile home were questioned by the police, said sources.

“There was an exhaust fan installed in the hall where the boys were lodged. They appear to have escaped after removing the fan. The boys used their bedsheets to make a rope, which helped them reach the ground from the two-storey building,” Lucknow District Probation Officer Sarvesh Kumar Pandey said.

He added that the boys escaped around 7 pm. “Prima facie it shows negligence of the officials of the home…Three of them are being questioned by the police and a departmental report is also being prepared against them,” said Pandey, adding that the caretakers of the home are also being questioned.

Para Station House Officer Parshuram Tripathi said the police were in the process of registering an FIR under sections 222 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code against the home authorities and the missing boys.

