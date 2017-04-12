Editor of news channel booked on charges of promoting religious enmity

THE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF and chief managing director (CMD) of Sudarshan News has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion. The FIR has been lodged at City Kotwali police station in Sambhal district on Monday. “Following the telecast of a programme, tension had prevailed in Sambhal for the last 10 days,” Sambhal SP Ravi Shankar Chhabi said, adding that the police are taking all steps, including holding meetings with members of different communities, to ensure peace in the area.

City Kotwali Station House Officer Brij Mohan Giri said the matter had come to light during a peace committee meeting organised on April 9, in which people from different communities participated. “The participants claimed that Sudarshan channel is broadcasting a programme, in which objectionable comments are being made, creating enmity between religions. They also claimed that the programmes are being shared by people on social networking sites and clippings of the same could be found on the Internet,” he added.

“We checked the Internet and found four such objectionable programmes. In those programmes, editor-in-chief and CMD Suresh Chavhanke is seen making objectionable comments, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion,” said the SHO. On Giri’s complaint, Chavhanke was booked under various sections of IPC, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief).

