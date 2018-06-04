Drunken man opens fire when song of his choice isn’t played, woman injured

A 25-year-old dancer was wounded when a drunken man fired after a song of his choice was not played at a wedding at Bhagol village in Ghazipur on Saturday night. Police said Ranu, who is from Odisha, suffered a minor injury. She was discharged from a hospital after treatment. The attacker, Rajendra Ram, 35, has been booked for attempt to murder.

Jangipur station house officer Surendra Yadav said Ram was arrested with a countrymade pistol. He said the accused was produced before a court in Ghazipur and sent in judicial custody.

Yadav said Ram was enraged when the song was not played. A heated argument followed before Ram fired with the pistol. He said a bullet hit Ranu. “Ranu suffered abrasions and was rushed to the hospital,” said Yadav.

Residents of Bhagol caught Ram and thrashed him before handing him over to police. Ghazipur superintendent of police Somen Barma said a medical report said Ranu did not receive any bullet injury.

