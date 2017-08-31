‘Didn’t want to attend classes’: Class VI student makes bomb hoax call to school, sends police into tizzy

A Class VI student of a school in Krishnanagar area here made a bomb hoax call on Wednesday as he did not want to attend the classes. The call, however, sent police and school administration into a tizzy for several hours. Bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs searched the entire school campus before it was found to be a hoax call.

Krishna Nagar Circle Officer (CO) Lal Pratap Singh said the mobile phone remained switched off after the call. But call detail records later traced the number to Ekta Nagar locality in Krishna Nagar, he added.

During inquiry, it came to light that the call was made by the 9-year-old student from his mother’s cellphone.

The boy later admitted before the police that he did not want to go to school and hence dialled 100 to give false information about a bomb being planted there, added the CO.

The student made the call when his mother was busy doing household chores. After making the call, he switched off the phone, CO Singh said. “We are not initiating any action against the boy and also no FIR has been lodged,” he said.

