DGP asks cops to set up media cells in each district for image overhaul

For a positive media coverage and an improved image, the Uttar Pradesh police department has now decided to make aggressive use of mobile journalism tools, better media contact and increase social media presence. In a recent circular, UP Director General of Police O P Singh has directed officers concerned to set up round-the-clock media/social media cells in each district and the officers in charge of these units to use ‘mobile journalism kits’ to ensure that desired information was provided to mediapersons in the ‘5Ws and 1 H’ format, akin to the principles of journalism.

The circular reads: “A press note issued by the police department must include information on five points —- what, when, where, who, why and how.” The press note will also include other details — causes of any incident and action taken by the police — if they are not covered in prescribed format. The department has also been directed to send photographs with captions in cases any ‘good works’ in undertaken by the police.

According to sources, the new directives for an image overhaul were issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state government expressed “unhappiness” with the department’s ‘negative portrayal’.

As per the circular, mobile journalism kits will be provided at district, range and zone level. Each kit will have a multi-media mobile phone for recording, one tripod, LED light and external mike, it said. The kit will be used to video record the bytes of senior officers on important matters, which would be uploaded on the social media — circulated on the Twitter and local WhatsApp groups that will have local mediapersons as members.

The circular also says that if senior officers were busy on the field or in any other official work, and are not in a situation to video record details of a case, they will record an audio byte, which will be uploaded on the WhatsApp group of mediapersons and state group of DGP, headquarters.

SSP and SP level officers have also been directed to update factual information about any major incident on social media regularly.

“These media cells will follow the incidents taking place in any district. DGP office is using the mobile journalism kit from past seven months so that byte is recorded properly. We want same thing to be done at the district level. Now on, every SSP/SP will have an official WhatsApp group in every district and that will comprise of journalists covering that district so that flow of information becomes quick,” UP police spokesperson Rahul Srivastava said.

