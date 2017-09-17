‘Denied’ admission, woman gives birth outside Gonda govt hospital

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A WOMAN gave birth at the gate of the state-run Gonda District Women Hospital on Friday, after she was allegedly denied admission and asked by the staff to return later. The woman, however, was admitted to the hospital after the delivery. While the newborn is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit, the woman is in the general ward of the hospital.

The incident took place around 8 pm when Pinki (28) was brought to the hospital by her relatives for delivery. After undergoing a check-up, the hospital staff allegedly asked her to return when labor began. As she was leaving, Pinki gave birth at the gates of the hospital. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Srivastava has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Gonda District Magistrate J B Singh claimed that when the woman was brought to the hospital, she was not in labor and had decided to return home on her own. “After they (hospital staff) got to know about the baby being delivered at the gates, they brought her inside. She is well and we have not received any complaint from her family members,” he said.

The Gonda CMO added: “The woman’s relatives have told me that she refused to get admitted… as she left the hospital, the pain suddenly started and she gave birth on the road… A lot of patients do this. They do not listen to doctors. Probably, she panicked looking at the scene inside the delivery room and ran outside… While running, labor started and she delivered the child on the road.”

However, the CMO said a departmental probe will be conducted by the chief medical superintendent of the hospital. “Action will be taken against those responsible on the basis of the report,” he added.

