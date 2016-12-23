Demonetisation: Use money coming into banks to waive farmers’ loans, says Hardik Patel in Lucknow

Hardik Patel in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Hardik Patel in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

Patel Navnirman Sena leader Hardik Patel on Thursday demanded that the money coming into banks after demonetisation should be used to waive debts of farmers.

Addressing a gathering at a kisan panchayat at Ramadheen Singh Lawn in the city, his first in Lucknow, Hardik said his public meeting was aimed at uniting farmers and not political. However, he criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat shared the dias.

Watch what else is making news

“BJP people may fail to do something good but they will never fail in doing something bad to you. Par aapne kamal ka juice itna pee rakha hai aapne, ki swad hi nahi jata (But you have had so much of lotus’s juice that you cannot get rid of its taste),” he said. His audience consisted of mainly backward Kurmi caste, one of the largest OBC groups in UP, a section that BJP is trying hard to woo as part of its plan to gather support from non-Yadav Backward Castes for 2017 assembly elections.

Hardik said that the next prime minister should be from the Patidar, Gujjar and Maratha castes that have a population of 27 crore in the country. He stated his outfit is working to unite these peasant communities.

“We do not need GST or digital India. We are fighting for digital farmer. We have to first unite. Kurmis are seven to eight per cent of UP’s population but there is a lack of unity in the community. You are in fact 14 per cent of UP’s population but you are not even aware of it. The area around Ghaziabad is dominated by Gujjars,” he said.

“The demonetisation may be just a chunavi jumla (political sentence) for the coming assembly elections in five states,” he added.

On Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said: “He is also a young leader. Now what he has done for the state will become clear from the verdict of the election. The capitals of all states appear developed but the reality can be understood only by visiting villages. If you go to Gujarat, Gandhinagar is all developed but it is not so in the

villages.”