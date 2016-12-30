Demonetisation biggest scam since Independence: CP Joshi

AICC general secretary and former Union minister C P Joshi on Thursday claimed that demonetisation was the biggest scam post Independence. “Congress is against black money and corruption but there should have been transparency from government’s side before taking such a decision,” he told mediapersons in Lucknow.

Asked about reports that the name of Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for UP, Sheila Dikshit, has been found in the “Sahara diaries”, Joshi said: “There should be an inquiry. If someone is found guilty, action should be taken but the government should not shy away from the responsibility of holding a probe.”

“There are nine entries in the name of Modiji, which are signed by government officers. There is still no clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. He should clarify. This is necessary for a democracy… Instead of saying that the diaries are wrong, the PM should say that the charges against him are wrong,” he added.

“While people are being stopped from withdrawing their own money, a huge amount of new currency notes have allegedly been found at the houses of BJP leaders and their supporters during raids. How was Rs 3 crore recovered from BJP leaders in Ghaziabad… Those who want to indulge in corruption, have found new ways to do so,” Joshi said.

“The Congress is demanding that the limit set on withdrawal be removed or interest should be given to the people,” he added, claiming that women have been hit the most.