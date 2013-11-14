Demands before Azam at local bodies meet: Red beacon,gunner

Urban Development Minister Azam Khan was put in a tight spot during the state-level conference organised by UPs Directorate of Local Bodies (DLB) Wednesday when their chairmen,one after the other,began putting forth demands,among which included red beacon,police gunners,free accommodation in government guest houses and exception from toll taxes.

The event,which was organised to discuss the development-related issues in 194 Nagar Palika Parishads and 423 Nagar Panchayats,also saw the chairmen urging the minster to ensure the state finance commission grant reaches directly into their accounts. The money,they complained,currently goes in the district administration account,and they face difficulty in getting it cleared.

DLB vice-president Chhathe Lal Nigam,also the chairman of Deorias Rudrapur Nagar panchayat,said the chairmen often have to face peoples ire over issues of cleanliness and sanitation in their area,and,therefore,gunners are required.

He also demanded for hike in the state-provided allowances to every chairman for refreshments in their offices. The government in 2001 started giving Rs 5,000 per month. Considering the price rise in recent years,we demand that the amount be increased to Rs 25,000 per month, Nigam said.

Another chairman from Ghazipur asked the minister to provide them vehicles with red beacon so that they could get due honour in public. Another chairman alleged that district magistrates were not taking cognizance of the complaints they were giving against the local officials for corruption and dereliction in duty.

Reacting to this,Azam asked the chairman to stop giving bribe to any official. You should decide not to give bribe to any official in future. If the official does not clear the files,the government will question him for the pendency.

The chairmen,associated with the BJP,alleged that only local bodies with chairmen belonging to the ruling Samajwadi Party were seeing development.

Azam assured them that funds will be released based on certain criteria,and ruled out any partiality.

The minister expressed annoyance when chairmen informed him that cleaning staff have not received salary for the last three months in some districts as senior district officials were not releasing the amount.

Earlier,Azam had targeted the media for sting operation carried out on him in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots.

The event organisers had restricted the media from entering the hall for some time.

