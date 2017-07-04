Decomposed body of missing constable found in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow

Police at the site where the body was found. Vishal Srivastav Police at the site where the body was found. Vishal Srivastav

THE HIGHLY decomposed body of a constable, who was deputed for security duty of the Advocate General (AG), was recovered from Gomti river in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Monday. SSP Deepak Kumar said the deceased, Manoj Kumar Shukla (40), was posted at the Lucknow Reserve Police lines and deployed for the security duty of AG Raghvendra Singh.

Shukla is survived by wife and two daughters. “Till June 30, he (Shukla) was present on duty. He had to report to duty on July 1, but he did not come. Officials at the police lines called up the constable’s family in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area and inquired about him and also the service rifle he had taken with him. The family said that his mobile phone was switched off and that he had left the rifle at home, which was later collected by the officials. The report of absence was filed on July 2,” he said.

The SSP said that Shukla appeared to have died of drowning, but it is not yet known if it was an accident or a suicide. “There is no foul play behind the death as his rifle was at home and report of his missing was already lodged. Rs 800 cash was found from his pocket,” he said.

The deceased’s elder brother Vineet said Shukla left home on the evening of July 1, saying “AG sir has to attend some function”. “After that we waited for him to return till nearly 1 pm next day and then went to the police lines. Today, the police sent two constables to bring the rifle. We were about to file an FIR when we got the news that his body has been found,” he added. SHO of Gomti Nagar Sujeet Dubey said the body’s condition showed he may have died 2 days ago. “It has been sent for postmortem,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App