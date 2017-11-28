December 21 bypoll: 8 months after Congress set aside Sikandra for SP, former allies to fight each other for seat

Sikandra Assembly seat will go to polls on December 21 (Representational Image) Sikandra Assembly seat will go to polls on December 21 (Representational Image)

EIGHT MONTHS after Congress had left Sikandra Assembly seat for its ally Samajwadi Party to contest in the state polls, both parties have decided to contest against each other on the same seat in the byelection on December 21.

While Congress has set up a high-level panel to decide its candidate, which will meet on November 28, SP is likely to go with the same nominee.

BJP leader Mathura Prasad Pal had won Sikandra seat in Kanpur Dehat during the state elections earlier this year. While Pal had got around 87,000 votes, BSP’s Mahendra Katiyar was the runner up with 49,000 votes. Congress had left the seat for SP’s Seema Sachan, who bagged the third spot with around 42,000 votes.

In July, the seat had fallen vacant following the death of Pal after a prolonged illness. Sources said BJP is planning to field his son in the bypoll. Congress, meanwhile, has set up a panel comprising former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, former MP Raja Ram Pal, former MLA Vinod Chaturvedi, MLA Sohail Ansari and district president Neetam Sachan to finalise its candidate. “We have been asked to suggest a panel of names. The committee will meet tomorrow at the residence of Jaiswalji,” said Sachan.

Sources said the party is mulling fielding a Brahmin candidate. Party leader Prabhakar Pandey, who had contested the state polls as a Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aaam Dal candidate, is one of the probable nominees. Others in race include local leader Devendra Pandey and former district president Naresh Katiyar. State president Raj Babbar said, “Irrespective of the past, we would contest. We will soon announce our candidate.”

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “Why should we leave the seat for anyone? No talks on alliance have been held.” Both parties are keeping a watch whether BSP decides to contest. The party had won the seat in the 2012 state polls.

