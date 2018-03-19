Day after Gonda SP transferred to Bijnor: ‘BJP MLA’s February 3 letter’ to CM Yogi Adityanath requesting his transfer circulates on social media

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

A day after Superintendent of Police (SP), Gonda, Umesh Kumar Singh was transferred and appointed as the Bijnor SP, a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting the same — purportedly sent by BJP MLA Kunwar Sushant Kumar Singh on February 3 — was doing the rounds on social media Sunday.

While Sushant Kumar Singh, MLA from Barhapur seat in Bijnor, could not be reached for comment, his father and BJP MP from Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh claimed that the letter is forged, and the state government denied having received it. Stating that public representatives don’t issue such recommendation letters, BJP said the authenticity of the document would have to be verified.

On Saturday, Umesh Kumar Singh and 42 other IPS officers were transferred by the state government.

Dated February 3, 2018, and addressed to Adityanath, the letter circulating on social media carries a logo with the words “Sadasya Vidhan Sabha Uttar Pradesh” and requests the chief minister to transfer Umesh Kumar from Gonda to Bijnor. It goes on to appeal to Adityanath to issue directions to the concerned department for the transfer. The letter bears Sushant Kumar Singh’s name and alleged signature.

State Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, “We have not received any recommendation letter from MLA Kunwar Sushant Kumar Singh.”

BJP’s state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “I have seen the letter doing rounds on social media. Public representatives give oral suggestions recommending upright officers but they don’t issue any letters. The authenticity of this letter needs to be verified. There is also no receiving signature on it.”

He added that it was upto the Barhapur MLA to decide whether he would want to file a complaint over the issue.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh said this was “an attempt to malign” his son’s image. “My son has not issued any such letter. His opponents may have a hand in it to malign his image,” he added. He further said that Sushant Kumar Singh was in New Delhi for the treatment of his mother Sadhna Singh, who is unwell.

When contacted, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said, “The state government has not received any such letter from MLA Sushant Kumar, the allegation is baseless.”

