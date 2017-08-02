Dalit youth missing: Congress leader meets Yogi Adityanath, alleges police inaction

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada Tuesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and complained of “police apathy” in finding a Dalit youth, who went missing “mysteriously” from Shekhapur Musepur village in Hargaon area of Sitapur district in June. The youth, Ajay, a resident of Muserpur village, has been missing since June 6. Prasada also told Adityanath that SP, Sitapur, Mrigendra Singh had allegedly misbehaved with him when he along with the aggrieved family members had met him, seeking help in the case.

The chief minister, he said, assured him of looking into the matter. The Congress leader said that the youth’s family, along with his pregnant wife, has been protesting against “police inaction” since the past 50 days and had approached him, seeking help. However, when he tried to get information from the police, he was informed that the police cannot do anything in the case.

“The family is on protest for about 50 days and there is no one to listen to them. There is no whereabout of the missing youth and police are not cooperating at all,” Prasada told The Indian Express after meeting the chief minister.

Alleging misbehaviour by the police when he tried to raise the issue, the former minister said, “When I met the superintendent of police, he told me that I can do whatever I want and the family of the victim can sit for another 45 years but they would not be able to find the missing person.”

“Such behaviour is unexpected,” Prasada said.

“For the family of the victim or aggrieved, assurance from the government means a lot but police are instead speaking in this manner. This officer (Sitapur SP) has misbehaved with the families of victims (of other cases) in the past as well. The chief minister seemed aware of it and has thus promised to look into it,” he told The Indian Express. The minister said that he had also written a letter to the chief minister on July 27 over this issue.

