Dalit woman shot dead by village head’s son in Agra

A village head’s son allegedly shot dead a 60-year-old Dalit woman at Elau area in Mainpuri on Monday night for failing to turn up at his home to do household chores on Holi.

The accused allegedly shot at her husband, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered against nine persons, including village head Urmila Yadav, her husband and son Sonu Yadav, all of whom are absconding.

Police said the incident took place at Ram Nagar village around 11 pm. While Girija Devi died on the spot, her husband Nathuram suffered gun-shot injuries and was rushed to Saifai PGI.

The victim’s younger son Shravan Kumar said in his police complaint that Sonu had called his parents to his house to do some household chores on Holi. But, the couple failed to turn up that day and on Monday night, Sonu and his aides arrived at their house and started beating everybody. The accused even allegedly beat up Shravan, his wife and their five-year-old son.

Shravan said that Sonu later fired from his licensed gun, aiming his parents.

