Dalit outfit to send 16-ft-long soap to Adityanath to ‘clean himself’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI)

Days AFTER Dalits in Kushinagar district of UP were given soap and a sachet of shampoo to “clean themselves” before meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a newly formed Dalit outfit in Gujarat has said that it will prepare a 16-ft-long soap and send it to Adityanath so that he can bath with it before meeting Dalits.

The outfit, Dr Ambedkar Vechan Pratibandh Samiti (Committee for Ban on Marketing of Dr Ambedkar), made the announcement here on Thursday.

“The attitude of Yogi Adiyanath indicates his manuvadi (casteist) approach. He needs to cleanse himself of these impurities,” Kirit Rahtod and Kantilal Parmar, members of the samiti, said. The duo have been associated with Ahmedabad-based NGO, Navsarjan, that fights for Dalit rights.

The soap will be displayed at a public function in Ahmedabad on June 9 before it is packed and sent to Adityanath in Lucknow.

According to Rahtod and Parmar, the soap will be prepared by a woman from the balmiki community, considered to be the lowest rung within the Dalit community. They did not explain why the soap would be 16 feet long. The outfit has also planned to meet Dalit MLAs and MPs from Gujarat and give them a set of questionnaires asking, among other things, the reason behind their “silence” on atrocities against Dalits ever since the BJP came to power.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App