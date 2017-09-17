Dalit-Muslim couple seek security

A DALIT couple from Siddharth Nagar district, who had embraced Islam about two months ago, has sought security from the government, alleging that “anti-social elements” and “communal parties” are harassing and threatening them. After conversion, Ramdhani (30), a tailor, has become Abdul Rehman and his wife Gudiya has taken the name of Ayesha. Around a month ago, Rehman, along with Ayesha and their 10-year-old daughter, had shifted to Muslim-dominated Piprahwa — around five kilometres from his native Aligarhwa village in Kapilwastu.

Acting on Rehman’s complaint, Siddharth Nagar District Magistrate Kunal Silku has ordered the police to probe the allegations and also provide security to the couple. “An inquiry has been initiated following the district magistrate’s directive. Ramdhani alias Rehman, in his complaint, has not named anyone or provided any specific details about the persons or the organisations involved in harassing or threatening them. The decision to provide them security will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” said Sadar police Circle Officer Dileep Kumar Singh.

On August 26, Rehman had written to the DM and sent copies of the letter to the CM, national and state human rights commissions, Gorakhpur Zone IG, Basti Range DIG and the Siddharth Nagar SP. The letter stated that Rehman and his wife had embraced Islam, as they were influenced by the religion and there was no threat or pressure on them to convert.

Anti-social elements and some communal parties have been hurling abuses and issuing life threats to them since after, they have alleged. “We have been hiding, fearing life threats and could hardly go to our home… We seek security and anti-social elements and communal parties would be responsible if something untoward happens to us,” Rehman wrote.

Kapilwastu police SHO Gopal Swaroop Bajpai, who is probing the matter, said: “The statements of the complainant, his wife and his relatives, including his father, have been recorded. Ramdhani had worked in Mumbai for three years and returned home an year ago. Around two months ago, he disclosed that he and his wife have embraced Islam.” The family could not be reached for comments.

