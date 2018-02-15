Dalit law student murder case: Main accused arrested; iron rod, bricks used in attack recovered

On Monday, a group of students had indulged in arson setting ablaze a city bus in the district demanding arrest of the main accused (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) On Monday, a group of students had indulged in arson setting ablaze a city bus in the district demanding arrest of the main accused (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

The main accused in the murder of a Dalit law student was arrested from Sultanpur on Wednesday morning. With this, all four accused in the case have been arrested. Vijay Shankar Singh, a travelling ticket examiner in the Railways, was on the run since the assault on Allahabad Degree College student Dileep Saroj outside a restaurant.

“Singh was arrested around 7 am today from a bus stand in Sultanpur. An iron rod and bricks, which were used in the attack, were recovered from close to the restaurant where the incident took place,” said Allahabad SSP Akash Kulhary.

“What we have been able to conclude so far is that on Friday, around 11 pm, Dileep and his friends were sitting on the stairs of the restaurant when Vijay and his associates came to have dinner. There they had a heated exchange after someone among Vijay and his friends unknowingly hit Dileep while entering the restaurant,” he said.

“While Vijay and his associates were having dinner inside, as per the CCTV footage of the restaurant, Dileep and his friends came in, picked a chair and hit Vijay. This led to a scuffle between the two groups when suddenly the restaurant employee, Munna Chauhan, in attempt to stop the scuffle, hit Dileep on his head with an iron rod causing serious injuries and he fell unconscious,” added SSP.

While those with Dileep escaped, he was dragged outside and was hit repeatedly with an iron rod and bricks by Munna and Vijay, the police said. Dileep was later rushed to the Shakuntala hospital by the restaurant owner where he died on Sunday morning.

Munna Chauhan, Gyan Prakash Awasthi and Ram Deen Maurya were arrested later.

On Monday, a group of students had indulged in arson setting ablaze a city bus in the district demanding arrest of the main accused.

On a complaint from Mahesh Chandra, elder brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered against unidentified assailants under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of IPC. The case was later altered into that on murder charge and under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

