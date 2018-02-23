Dalit girl found dead close to home in Unnao

The charred body of an 18-year-old Dalit girl was found near her house two hours after she left for the market in Barasagwar police station area of Unnao Thursday evening. Police and the girl’s family had no clue over the identity of the attacker(s) or motive. A murder case was lodged against unidentified killers and the body sent for an autopsy.

“Mohini, had left for Tedha Bazaar market around 4.30 pm on her bicycle. At around 6 pm, police were informed about finding her body around 300 metres from her house leading to the market,” said Barasagwar police station officer (SO) Uttam Singh Rathore. “The girl’s bicycle was near the body and we have found traces of petrol at the spot confirming that it was used to set the victim on fire.” Confirming that the body was burnt beyond recognition, the SO said she was identified by her mother upon recognising the bicycle.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App