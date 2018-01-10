Uttar Pradesh: Dalit BJP worker found hanging, neighbour held; land dispute suspected

Rawat’s wife has alleged in her complaint to the police that after her husband fell unconscious, the accused tied a muffler around his neck and hanged him to a mango tree, causing his death, the spokesperson added. (Representational photo) Rawat’s wife has alleged in her complaint to the police that after her husband fell unconscious, the accused tied a muffler around his neck and hanged him to a mango tree, causing his death, the spokesperson added. (Representational photo)

A DALIT BJP worker was allegedly beaten up and hanged from a tree, causing his death, at Kakori area in Lucknow outskirts on Tuesday morning.

Police said the deceased, Bihari Lal Rawat (45), was BJP’s booth in-charge at Kakori and a private teacher. He was allegedly involved in a land dispute with the accused, his neighbour Vishal Yadav, who has been arrested.

The spokesperson of the Lucknow SSP said the incident occurred around 7.30 am when Yadav and his associates allegedly attacked Rawat, who was on way to school on his bicycle, with sticks. Rawat’s wife has alleged in her complaint to the police that after her husband fell unconscious, the accused tied a muffler around his neck and hanged him to a mango tree, causing his death, the spokesperson added.

Additional SP (Rural) Satish Kumar said Yadav surrendered in the evening. “We are awaiting the postmortem report, as the accused have claimed that they beat Bihari to death and then hung his body,” he added.

Circle officer (CO) of Malihabad police, Pramod Kumar Singh, said that Rawat’s son spotted his father’s body and bicycle on the road. The police were informed, who recovered a blood-stained stick lying near the tree, he added.

“Vishal Yadav and Bihari Lal had a dispute over possession of a piece of land near their houses… both had entered into an altercation recently. Bihari’s wife Vishwakanti alleged that Vishal had then threatened her husband with serious consequences,” the CO said.

The ASP said that following Yadav’s arrest, angry locals tried to torch his house but the situation was brought under control. He added that Rawat was also a member of RSS offshoot Dharam Jagran Manch.

