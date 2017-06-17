Dairy development officials, minister to promote cow milk

The UP government also plans to come up with a scheme to bring parity in the prices of both milk varieties and create awareness about its nutrition value. (Representational Image) The UP government also plans to come up with a scheme to bring parity in the prices of both milk varieties and create awareness about its nutrition value. (Representational Image)

Soon, senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development Department, including dairy development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, would visit villages across the state to promote cow milk. Close to completing 100 days in power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the department to come out with a plan to promote milk of indigenous cow and ensure better price for dairy farmers.

“Some people say that it is a matter of faith but the fact is that cow is referred as “mata” because even scientists have found that after mother’s milk, cow’s milk is best suited for a newborn. We are working on a scheme to ensure better price for cow’s milk to farmers and also take up the task of spreading awareness about its benefits” said Chaudhary. To help the Uttar Pradesh government in preparing a comprehensive dairy development plan, a high-level delegation from Gujarat, led by Minister of State (independent charge) Sankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary and officers from Amul will have a brain storming session with Adityanath on Saturday.

UP Minister Chaudhary said that in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, dairy farmers were getting anywhere between Rs 60 to Rs 80 per litre for cow’s milk but in Uttar Pradesh, they were getting only about Rs 23-24 per litre. “The problem here is that price of milk is defined by its fat value and when it is higher in buffalo milk as compared to cow’s. Thus, we plan to come up with a scheme to bring parity in the prices of both milk varieties and create awareness about its nutrition value.”

“Soon, my senior officers, district dairy development officers and I too will visit villages to spread awareness about cow’s milk and its importance. Recently, I had visited Mathura and there a dairy farmer is selling cow milk products for which there is a wait list of atleast one week,” said Chaudhary. Meanwhile, alleging anomalies in the implementation of “Kamdhenu” cow dairy scheme, formulated by the previous government, the Yogi Adityanath government has temporarily stopped the scheme for large, mini and micro scale units.

This is following complaints that benefits were given to those close to the government and “non-deserving”. The government has, instead, decided to take forward another ambitious scheme of the previous government – a cow milk plant in Kannauj, the parliamentary constituency of Dimple Yadav. The dairy development minister informed that the government would complete the plant and ensure atleast 50,000 liter of milk was processed each day.

