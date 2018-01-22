Dacoits attack two Lucknow villages; Pradhan’s son killed, three injured

BJP Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishor, who visited the villages later in the day, said there were technical faults with ‘Dial 100’ and that the police were not well-equipped. BJP Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishor, who visited the villages later in the day, said there were technical faults with ‘Dial 100’ and that the police were not well-equipped.

The 20-year-old son of a Lucknow village pradhan was killed and at least three others were injured after an attack by unidentified robbers on two villages in the Kakori police station area on Sunday morning.

“At around 2.30 am around a dozen men struck Baniyakheda village where they injured three persons and robbed two houses. Soon after receiving information about the incident, local police arrived at the spot but were too late to nab the accused who had moved to the nearby Karaula village,” Pramod Kumar Singh, Malihabad circle officer (CO) said. “There they looted another house, shot the pradhan’s son Abhishek Yadav and fled. The injured were taken to the King George Medical University where Yadav succumbed to his injuries.”

A police officer informed that three persons – Mohit Kumar (20), Raghunath (60) and Lala (22) – were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. They were said to be out of danger. Police are yet to prepare an estimate of the looted items.

“The robbers struck two villages on the same night. The empty cartridges found in both the incidents point to similar country-made guns. We suspect the hand of the Bawariya gang behind the incidents,” said Inspector General (IG), Lucknow (range) Jai Narayan Singh.

Meanwhile, Kakori police station officer (SO) Yash Kant Singh was suspended for negligence and not taking proper action in the matter. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Meanwhile, Abhay Pratap, ADG, Lucknow (zone) took stock of the situation and met with Lucknow district police and officers of the neighbouring districts.

“I have asked police to be alert as the accused may run to other districts,” the ADG said.

BJP Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishor, who visited the villages later in the day, said there were technical faults with ‘Dial 100’ and that the police were not well-equipped. “Dial 100 is connected with the Modern Control Room (MCR) and that is wrong. The number should be connected with the district police only in order to save time,” he said, adding that he would raise the issue with the chief minister soon. “Also, if the police did not have modern guns they would fear going against such armed criminals.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has tasked a team of senior party leaders to visit the villages, talk to family of the deceased and injured and report back to him. The team would be headed by party’s Legislative Council leader Ahmad Hassan and would include former MP Sushila Saroj, former minister Ravidas Mehrotra, and the party district president Ashok Yadav.

“There has been around half a dozen incidents in Lucknow in last 24 hours. When this is the condition of the state capital then what would happen to the other parts of the state. The BJP has totally failed in maintaining the law and order situation,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

