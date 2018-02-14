  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Criminal carrying Rs 10,000 reward on him arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Anand Yadav was stated to be an active member of the Pradeep Singh gang, which is involved in land grabbing, and was wanted in a case under the Gangsters Act.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: February 14, 2018 8:12 pm
Top News

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head was arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Gorkahpur district. Acting on a tip-off, STF officials nabbed Anand Yadav from the city on Tuesday, an official release issued at Lucknow on Wednesday said.

Yadav was stated to be an active member of the Pradeep Singh gang, which is involved in land grabbing, and was wanted in a case under the Gangsters Act.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 14: Latest News