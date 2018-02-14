Criminal carrying Rs 10,000 reward on him arrested in Uttar Pradesh

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head was arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Gorkahpur district. Acting on a tip-off, STF officials nabbed Anand Yadav from the city on Tuesday, an official release issued at Lucknow on Wednesday said.

Yadav was stated to be an active member of the Pradeep Singh gang, which is involved in land grabbing, and was wanted in a case under the Gangsters Act.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App