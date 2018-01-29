Cow slaughter case: Three identified for firing at police in Meerut

Meerut police on Sunday said they identified three persons allegedly involved in firing at a police team that had gone to investigate allegations of cow slaughter the previous day.

No one was injured in the incident at Uldhan village. Police had recovered 2.5 quintals of meat, which a veterinarian said was beef but has been sent to a laboratory for confirmation.

Kharkora police station SHO Pramod Gautam said statements of several residents were recorded based on which they identified the accused Kafeel, Ayub and Babua. They are absconding. Ayub and Babua were earlier booked in a cow slaughter case and were on bail, added the SHO.

According to Gautam, when police reached the village after a tip-off, the assailants allegedly opened fire and fled.

